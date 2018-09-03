Sebastián Carrera - FIFA Fan Award 2018 - NOMINEE

No one expected anyone to be backing Puerto Montt in Chile’s Primera B, with the visitors making a 3,000km round trip to face Coquimbo. But Sebastián Carrera stunned his own team by arriving to cheer them on, while the hosts had to open an entire tribune just for him. The only Puerto Montt fan to witness his side’s win, the team dedicated the triumph to him and his incredible loyalty.

