David Cay Johnston, "The Making of Donald Trump"

Published on Sep 8, 2016

http://www.politics-prose.com/book/97...



In his detailed account of Donald Trump’s astonishing political success, Johnston, an award-winning New York Times investigative journalist and currently a columnist for USA Today, looks closely at Trump’s business practices, his associates, and his family background. Johnston sheds light on many of Trump’s beliefs, delving into his father’s Ku Klux Klan involvement and into Trump’s own ties with organized crime, as well as laying out how Trump has actually managed real estate, run casinos, and experienced numerous bankruptcies even while amassing huge wealth.



Produced by Michael A. Kowaleski