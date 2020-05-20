#LelePons #TwanKuype #TheSecretLifeofLelePons

Lele Pons CLARIFIES Relationship Status With Twan Kuyper & Talks New Docu-series!

Clevver News
4.7M
1,395 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#LelePons #TwanKuype #TheSecretLifeofLelePons

After months of speculation from fans, Lele Pons is setting the record straight on what’s really going on between her and Twan Kuyper.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad with Clevver News, and between the kissing, getting married and talking about babies, it seems like Lele and Twan are as official as ‘official’ can get… right?

Many fans have been led to believe that something more than ‘just friends’ is going on between YouTubers and besties Lele and Twan for what seems like years now.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to