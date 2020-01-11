How to draw a snowman, cartoon drawings, #YouTubeKids

Premiered 9 hours ago

How to draw a snowman



Welcome to Pencil TV

Today we will be drawing a snowman

First, we draw a semicircle. It's the head of a snowman.

We draw our mouths.

Draw a hat from above. We draw a semicircle and on it another small semicircle.

Now let's draw the decorative parts of the cap. The snowman's hat will be beautiful.

On the top of the hat, we draw candy.

We draw the details of the cap.

Next, we draw eyebrows.

We draw a big carrot. It will be the nose of our snowman. We draw carrot details.

Now we draw our eyes. They are black as coal.

Let's sketch a hat and paint a carrot.

Our snowman became lively and interesting.

