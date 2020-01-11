How to draw a snowman, cartoon drawings, #YouTubeKids

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
How to draw a snowman, #YouTubeKids
Welcome to Pencil TV
Today we will be drawing a snowman
First, we draw a semicircle. It's the head of a snowman.
We draw our mouths.
Draw a hat from above. We draw a semicircle and on it another small semicircle.
Now let's draw the decorative parts of the cap. The snowman's hat will be beautiful.
On the top of the hat, we draw candy.
We draw the details of the cap.
Next, we draw eyebrows.
We draw a big carrot. It will be the nose of our snowman. We draw carrot details.
Now we draw our eyes. They are black as coal.
Let's sketch a hat and paint a carrot.
Our snowman became lively and interesting.
Draw your snowman and show you what happened
Share a great winter mood with loved ones! Share this video and set it aside and then we will surely create more interesting drawing lessons.
#draw, # snowman
Come back to #Pencil TV again. We will draw together. We have a lot of fun for #YouTubeKids.
All the drawings in the #howtodraw series, as we learn to draw and all of our videos are drawing lessons.
https://youtu.be/s9gxlrZ5qDo
https://youtu.be/DqqrJuuf7go
Как нарисовать How sketch, як намалювати, #drawing, #draw, how to draw, Олівець Малювець
Нам подобається #youtubeKids, ми також робимо все для youtube kids app.
В наших відео діти learn colors
Учимся рисовать вместе. Почти каждый человек пробовал рисовать. У одних получается лучше, у других не очень. Но мы все рисуем. Особенно в детстве. Давайте научимся сами, научим детей рисовать.
_____________
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzaz...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...