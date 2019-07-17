20 Years Ago, This Changed China Forever: Here Are 5 Ways | China Uncensored

Loading...
Working...
It's impossible to understand what's happening in China today—with politics, rule of law, or the Uighurs—without first understanding what the Communist Party did to Falun Gong starting in the 1990s.YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!__Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...__Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/__© All Rights Reserved.#falungong #falundafa hong kong protest jiang zemin china us
Loading playlists...