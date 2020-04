Published on Apr 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#taylorswift #lovefest #loverfestpostponed



Like many other artists, Taylor Swift just dropped a heartbreaking BOMBSHELL on her fans! She is cancelling all of her 2020 live appearances and performances due to the social distancing guidelines. This means no "Lover Fest East" or "Lover Fest West" this year. But she did reveal some positive news!



We’ve seen many artists cancel or postpone their tours, but Taylor Swift was holding off on postponing Lover Fest until today.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad