Published on May 14, 2020

As part of its ongoing support for national efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has installed three water tanks in crowded market areas in capital Juba. These 3000-litre capacity tanks are located at the market areas of Gudele, Minuki and Gumbo in Juba, which witness innumerable footfalls, thereby enabling local communities to have access to frequent handwashing facilities.