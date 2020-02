Published on Feb 21, 2020

Yinchuan to Xi'an HSR is the first HSR in Ningxia province,start built in 2015,this new railway scheduled to be completed in 2020.There are many spectacular beam bridges in this railway,some of them higher than 90 meters.

