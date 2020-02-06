Justin Bieber ENRAGES Fans Over VIP Pricing For 'Changes' Tour!

Published on Feb 6, 2020

Any hopes and dreams of meeting Justin Bieber during his upcoming tour may have just been shattered as the singer is under fire for charging HUNDREDS OF Dollars for his tour meet and greet packages.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. for Clevver News, and ever since Justin Bieber dropped the news that he’s set to go on tour this year, Beliebers who didn’t have the chance to meet him following the cancellation of his Purpose World Tour, are now able to get their second chance of a lifetime.



There’s just one catch… a catch in the form of $1,500…



So basically what I’m getting at is if you’re willing to give up an arm, a leg, and maybe your left kidney, you’ll finally get the chance to meet Justin IRL.



As you can only imagine, fans are outraged at the price to be able to shake hands and take one photo with Justin…



A group of fans got ahold of the images of the Changes Tour VIP package prices and posted them to social media, where they went viral in a matter of minutes.



People began complaining about the costs of each tier of packages, especially the “Diamond” tier, which came in at a whopping $1,549.



Included in the “Diamond” package comes a floor seat to the show, a backstage tour, access to a preshow lounge, limited edition tour merch, crowd-free merch shopping and a photo opportunity with Justin.



Ok, so for ALL of that, $1,500 doesn’t seem too far-fetched, right? Wrong.



Many fans were also quick to point out that the “photo opportunity” with Justin is actually a group photo containing no less than four people, so basically any and all forms of a one on one meeting with him are not a thing.



The angry tweets came rolling in with fans writing things like, “imagine paying $1500 for meet and greet and only being able to take a group photo. Justin ur killing me.”



One fan, on the other hand, shed light on the fact that after everything Justin went through regarding his mental health a few years back, doing any meet and greet at all is actually a privilege, and that we should be grateful.



A user named Tina tweeted, “‘Justin’s doing meet and greet but it’s in groups’ why are y’all saying that as if it’s bad?? Justin feeling confident again to do this again is HUGE, it’s such a big thing for him to do BE GRATEFUL!!!!”



Fans who had meet and greet tickets to meet Justin during his Purpose tour back in 2016 were devastated to hear that he had eventually cancelled his remaining meetups due to a “security incident.”



Justin released a statement around the time of the cancellations, saying QUOTE, “I’m going to be canceling my meet and greets. I enjoy meeting such incredible people but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people’s spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy. Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression.”



He went on to add that there was too much pressure of meeting peoples’ expectations of what he was supposed to be was getting in the way of him being in a healthy mindset and putting on a great show.



Although fans were understanding, it was a devastating blow for the ones who had already purchased the meet and greet tickets.



Then again, if we’re going to compare prices from the Purpose tour’s VIP packages, $1,500 is actually a bargain if you really wanna get technical.



Fans were also outraged back in 2015 when Justin dropped the two package prices, one being the “I’ll Show You” VIP Purpose Experience” starting at $925 and the other called the #Ultimate Purpose Experience, coming in at a whopping $2,000.



Fans would be able to actually take a selfie with The Biebs if they somehow convinced their parents to fork out the two grand, so the added $500 from the Purpose Tour package compared to the Changes tour package really comes down to the group photo with Justin and three random strangers.



I’m honestly still having trouble wrapping my head around all of this, but I am in no way to ever come in between the mind of a true stan.



That said, I’m curious to know whether or not you also think these meet and greet prices are ridiculous, or considering everything else you’ll get, it’s really not that outrageous.



And while we’re on the subject of true stans, is there a celeb you’d pay big money to meet in person?



