Published on Feb 11, 2018

The first medals of PyeongChang were awarded in women's Cross Country Skiing but there was much more to come: Short Track and Long Track Speed Skating, Biathlon, Ski Jumping. Find out who received the first medals at the Winter Games 2018!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com