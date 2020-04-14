#kimkardashian #northwest #PSA

North West Savagely DRAGS Kim Kardashian For Wanting To Get Out!

Published on Apr 14, 2020

You know the saying, “Like mother, Like daughter.” Well North West is taking a page straight from her mother’s book and called out Kim Kardashian during her PSA video urging fans to continue to stay at home, and it might be the best roast we’ve seen this month. What started out as a government-issued PSA turned into a savage roast by a six-year-old.

North West might have just reached the age of perfecting the art of tying her shoes, but let us not take for granted her awareness of everything going on in the world, and even coming for Kim Kardashian AKA the person who brought her into this world…


