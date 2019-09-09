Talib Kweli And Patrisse Cullors On Black Lives Matter, Jay-Z & NFL, Prison Reform | People's Party

Published on Sep 9, 2019

On this special episode of the People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with friend and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrisse Cullors. They discuss her experience growing up in LA during the war on drugs campaign. She tells the story of how BLM got started, and later explains the guiding principles of the cause. Other topics include corruption inside LA's Sheriff's department, LGBT social movements, the making of Talib's album "Prisoner Of Conscious," how the FBI labeled BLM a terrorist organization, Jay-Z's recent deal with the NFL, reparations, and the serious problems within the US prison system.



Interview Timings:



1:57 -- Patrisse talks about growing up in Los Angeles during the height of the war on drugs.



4:16 -- Patrisse tells the story of her brother's incarceration and beating by the police.



6:52 -- She goes into taking head on the deep corruption inside the LA Sheriff's department.



8:37 -- Talib asks Patrisse to explain the Queer Rights movement.



11:13 -- Patrisse gives her take on people's theories of the weaponizing of social justice movements by those with ulterior motives.



13:23 -- Talib talks about connecting with activists like Monifa Bandele and Rosa Clemente during the making of his album "Prisoner Of Conscious" and how that inspired more of his own activist work.



16:07 -- Patrisse talks about meeting Alicia Garza and the beginnings of the Black Lives Matter movement.



23:26 -- Patrisse responds to the criticism of people that claim BLM is a front for the so called "Gay Agenda".



29:03 -- Talib asks Patrisse to lay out the guiding principles of Black Lives Matter.



33:45 -- Patrisse gives her thoughts on the media's smear campaign of BLM, and the trio discuss the triggering effect that the title "Black Lives Matter" had on the public.



38:21 -- Patrisse tells about the FBI labeling BLM as a "Black Identity Extremist Group".



42:40 -- Patrisse talks about a play she produced called "Hair Wash".



44:33 -- Patrisse reacts to the myth of George Soros being the creator of BLM.



51:39 -- The trio discuss some of the major issues with our prison system.



53:36 -- Jasmin asks Patrisse about her thoughts on Jay-Z's recent deal with the NFL.



58:31 -- Patrisse gives advice on how people can get involved in activism. They also discuss the idea of local reparations.