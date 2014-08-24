Jerry Reiman: Saving Topeka's Civil War Headstones - Hatteberg's People TV

Published on Aug 24, 2014

On Hatteberg’s People, Topeka resident Jerry Reiman is retired as a music teacher, but now, he is a student of the past. He works for long-forgotten soldiers of the Civil War, whose headstones fall to life’s continuous assaults.

Mount Auburn is the largest of the three cemeteries owned by the city. It is where Topeka resident Jerry Reiman begins his work.

His mission is to clean the headstones of the Civil War Veterans in all of Topeka’s cemeteries. On this trip, he is cleaning the headstones of African-Americans who fought in the Civil War.

