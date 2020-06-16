Improve your Reaction Time for Badminton ft. Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith | Olympians' Tips

In Badminton, reaction time could be what sets apart the amateurs from the pros. It's the fastest racket sport in the world so quick reactions are a must. Enjoy watching Olympic Bronze Medallist Marcus Ellis and Olympian Athlete Lauren Smith show you a few drills to work on your reaction time:
1) Tennis Ball passing
2) Tennis Ball Toss from behind
Don't forget:
1) React quickly
2) Maintain a good rhythm
3) Remain relaxed
