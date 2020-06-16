Improve your Reaction Time for Badminton ft. Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith | Olympians' Tips

Published on Jun 16, 2020

In Badminton, reaction time could be what sets apart the amateurs from the pros. It's the fastest racket sport in the world so quick reactions are a must. Enjoy watching Olympic Bronze Medallist Marcus Ellis and Olympian Athlete Lauren Smith show you a few drills to work on your reaction time:



1) Tennis Ball passing

2) Tennis Ball Toss from behind



Don't forget:

1) React quickly

2) Maintain a good rhythm

3) Remain relaxed



