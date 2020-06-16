Improve your Reaction Time for Badminton ft. Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith | Olympians' Tips

Olympic
4.58M
432 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 16, 2020

In Badminton, reaction time could be what sets apart the amateurs from the pros. It's the fastest racket sport in the world so quick reactions are a must. Enjoy watching Olympic Bronze Medallist Marcus Ellis and Olympian Athlete Lauren Smith show you a few drills to work on your reaction time:

1) Tennis Ball passing
2) Tennis Ball Toss from behind

Don't forget:
1) React quickly
2) Maintain a good rhythm
3) Remain relaxed

Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips: http://bit.do/HowToENG

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to