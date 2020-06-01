#protests #georgefloyd #usatoday

Protesters around U.S. demand justice for George Floyd (LIVE) | USA TODAY

USA TODAY
1.49M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 35 minutes ago

Minneapolis and other U.S. cities braced for more heated demonstrations Monday after protesters and police across the nation clashed for a sixth straight night in the wake of George Floyd's death.

RELATED: Peaceful George Floyd protests marred by bursts of violence https://bit.ly/2ZYYiWs

More than 4,400 arrests have been made at demonstrations nationwide since video emerged showing former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. On Monday, President Donald Trump chastised governors for failing to halt the looting, vandalism and violence.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY: http://bit.ly/1xa3XAh
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: https://bit.ly/2Xe8rwt
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#protests #georgefloyd #usatoday

Chat is disabled for this live stream.
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to