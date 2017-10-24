Aviation Industry Update at AAPA's Assembly of Presidents 2017 in Taipei - HD

Published on Oct 24, 2017

Very in-depth update on the aviation industry by Mr. Andrew Herdman, Director General of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). This video is of Andrew speaking at the Media Roundtable on 24 October, the day before the start of AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei, Taiwan. He covers almost every aspect of the airline and air cargo industry in the first 30 minutes of the video and then takes Q&As from the media attending the event.



We have much more from AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei as well as HD videos from many of the previous Assembly of Presidents in our YouTube Channel and on our website.



