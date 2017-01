Published on Jan 10, 2017

The propaganda surrounding the "Russia hacked the election" meme is, quite frankly, beneath the intelligence of The Corbett Report community. But this hodgepodge of evidence-free assertions is still driving the 24/7 fake news cycle, so today James rolls up his sleeve and shows the latest propaganda for what it is.