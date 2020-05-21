#ThrowbackThursday

Haile Gebrselassie - 10,000m - Sydney 2000 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
4.5M
513 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 21, 2020

Ethiopia's long-distance track athlete Haile Gebrselassie won his first Olympic Gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Four years later, at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, he became the third man in history to successfully defend an Olympic 10,000 metres title. Relive the remarkable race from the 2000 Olympics with us here!

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to