Haile Gebrselassie - 10,000m - Sydney 2000 | Throwback Thursday

Published on May 21, 2020

Ethiopia's long-distance track athlete Haile Gebrselassie won his first Olympic Gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Four years later, at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, he became the third man in history to successfully defend an Olympic 10,000 metres title. Relive the remarkable race from the 2000 Olympics with us here!



