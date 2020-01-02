Rio 2016 10m Air Rifle Men's Finals | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jan 2, 2020

Enjoy this look back at the full 10m Air Rifle Men's Finals from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil. The Italian sport shooter Niccolo Campriani qualified first with a new Olympic record and won this thrilling Final in the end.



