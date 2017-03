Published on Mar 11, 2017

It may happen that Barack Obama and members of his administration are dragged before a grand jury and questioned under oath about what they knew about these break-ins, Roger Stone, former Trump adviser, told RT's Worlds Apart host, Oksana Boyko.



