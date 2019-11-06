All Kohei Uchimura Medal Routines at Rio 2016 | Athlete Highlights

Published on Nov 6, 2019

Enjoy this look back at all of Kohei Uchimura's Medal Routines at the 2018 Summer Olympics in Rio!



The artistic gymnast from Japan is the first to win every major all-around title in an entire single Olympic cycle! Uchimura won three gold and four silver medals at the Olympics so far (all-around, team and floor exercise) and is known for his difficult and accurately executed routines.



