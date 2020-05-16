China's BIG Coronavirus Testing Claim: News or propaganda?

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Many Western media are reporting that Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic outbreak began, will be testing its entire 11 million population in just 10 days. But is that really going to happen? Or is this just propaganda?
Venturing Into Disputed Waters in the South China Sea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H5L3...
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
covid 19 australia coronavirus outbreak
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...