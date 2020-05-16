China's BIG Coronavirus Testing Claim: News or propaganda?

China Uncensored
1.28M
151,329 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 16, 2020

Many Western media are reporting that Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic outbreak began, will be testing its entire 11 million population in just 10 days. But is that really going to happen? Or is this just propaganda?

Venturing Into Disputed Waters in the South China Sea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H5L3...

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.


covid 19 australia coronavirus outbreak

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to