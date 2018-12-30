🇧🇩Why does Bangladesh election matter? | Inside Story

Published on Dec 30, 2018

The 'daughter of democracy' to her supporters - an 'authoritarian' to her critics.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been in and out of power for decades.

And she's now likely to win a mandate for a record third straight term.

Millions of Bangladeshis have cast their votes in what's being seen as a referendum on Hasina's ruling Awami party.

The elections have been marred by violence, accusations of a crackdown on opposition voices and complaints of vote rigging.

Hasina’s long-term rival is former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia - but she's been in jail since February on corruption charges and is barred from taking part.

So, will Bangladeshis vote for Hasina to stay as prime minister?



Presenter: Richelle Carey



Guests

Sultan Mahmud Shariff, president of the Awami League in the UK.

Shahab Enam Khan, Professor of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University.

Charu Lata Hogg, Associate Fellow of the Asia Pacific Programme at Chatham House.



