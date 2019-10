Published on Oct 18, 2019

Luoping to Badahe expressway will link Luoping city and Badahe village,Yunnan province.There are a 460m span extradosed bridge Nanpanjiang Bridge Badahe in this expressway,guess about 180m high from former water level.Located in:

N24.665152 E104.492525

can see this bridge near the end of the video.

http://www.qjjtj.gov.cn/news/a/201706...

http://www.sohu.com/a/333267314_202817

http://www.sohu.com/a/315298609_202817