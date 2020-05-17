Taekwondo - Men's +80kg & Women's +67kg Repechages & Finals | Rio 2016 Replays

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/TaekwondoW67M80FinalsR...
Relive the full Men's +80kg and Women's +67kg Repechages and Finals in Taekwondo of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! In the Men's +80kg competition, Radik Isayev from Azerbaijan and Abdoul Issoufou from Niger fought a tough battle for Gold, while Maicon Siqueira from Brazil and Cha Dong-min from South Korea both won a Bronze medal. In the Women's +67kg, Zheng Shuyin from China and Mexican María Espinoza faced each other in a thrilling Final for Gold, while Bianca Walkden from Great Britain and Jackie Galloway from the USA both won Bronze.
