5SOS Fans Say Billboard ROBBED Them Of This Opportunity!

Published on Apr 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#5SOS #5SecondsOfSummer #CALM



5 Seconds of Summer fans have been criticizing Billboard for an alleged "chart error" and now the 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin has joined them with guns a blazin!



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio. And in case you missed it, on March 27th 5 Seconds of Summer released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album CALM.



CALM received extremely positive reviews from fans and critics and it topped the charts in both the UK and Australia.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr