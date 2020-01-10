Selena Gomez CRIES Over Fans & The Debut Of 'Rare'

Published on Jan 10, 2020

Just hours before Selena Gomez dropped her highly anticipated album Rare, she delivered an inspirational message to her fans, and you may want to grab the tissues for this one. Selena Gomez' new album Rare has officially dropped. And it's no question this may her one of her most anticipated albums to date, because we've had four years to think about it, but let's face it: Selena has been through a world of highs, lows, life lessons, heartbreak and healing over the past four years, so she's had a lot of material to work with. That said, just hours before the release of Rare last night, Selena opened up about the process of making the album and what her fans really mean to her. During a sit-down with Spotify called Rare Stories, Selena nearly broke down as she touched on just how much the fans have changed her life. Selena went on to add that she was especially affected by the fans that would share their deepest stories with her, saying QUOTE, "The most heartbreaking conversations are where they are just telling me that they are suffering."

SO. MANY. EMOTIONS. On that note, when it came to naming the album, Selena took inspiration from the messages she relays to her fans about how loved and how special they are, and as soon as she heard the name ‘Rare’ a few years ago, it instantly stuck.

And with Rare now being at the disposal of fans around the world to play on repeat while navigating the new year, Sel shared that her biggest hope is that her story will serve as a reminder to keep pushing through whatever it is fans are going through and that big things are still to come.

But as much as you think this album is about to put you on an emotional journey, Selena admitted to fans that the creation of her third studio album, and first release of music after four years was FAR from simple. The process took years because of the fact that Selena would encounter even more life-changing experiences that would cause her to rewrite and rerecord each time. And if the first two tracks Selena released from Rare are any indication of what the rest of the album will bring, let's just say we're in for quite an emotional journey.





