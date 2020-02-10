Biggest Winners Of The 2020 Oscars!

Published on Feb 10, 2020

The 2020 Academy Awards have officially come and gone, and last night’s show recognized some of the year’s biggest box office films, so stay tuned because we’re breaking down the night’s biggest winners right now.



What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and yet another successful award show season has come and gone but the 2020 Oscars didn’t let us down.



The South Korean comedy thriller and one of my favorite films from this award season “Parasite”, that has literally EVERYONE talking on social media, won the night’s most prestigious award for Best Picture.



The film, which combined humor, suspense and some horror, became the first ever non-English-language film to score the top honor. This major victory also marked the film’s fourth win of the night, including Best International Feature Film, Original Screenplay, as well as Best Director for Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, where he used his acceptance speech to thank his fellow directing nominees, including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

And to nobody’s surprise, these four victories deserved a celebration… although Bong delivered his acceptance speeches with the help of a translator, he was able to put together one iconic sentence in English:

Bong also later apologized to the Oscars Engravers for having too many awards, saying QUOTE, “I’m so sorry for the hard work. There’s too many!”

We love him, but moving right along, the suspenseful WWI film “1917” that was filmed to look like it was shot in a single take, took home three awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.

“Ford vs. Ferrari,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” each took home two awards, including Joaquin Phoenix’s role in “Joker” for Best Actor and Brad Pitt’s role in “Once Upon a Time” for Best Supporting Actor which was Brad’s first Oscar for acting!

Following along in the Actor and Actress categories, Renee Zellweger took home Best Actress for starring as Judy Garland in the film “Judy”, and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress in the Netflix Original series, “Marriage Story.”

Joaquin used his speech to shed light on many causes he was passionate about, and also spoke about finding unity.

He said QUOTE, “I think that whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice -- we're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

This also marked a massive career comeback for Renee, 16 years after she won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “Cold Mountain.”

In the animated feature category, Pixar films’ “Toy Story 4” took home the Oscar, but everyone is talking about “Hair Love” taking home the win for Best Animated Short. If you haven’t seen Hair Love, you can watch the full short on YouTube. It really is beautiful.

Alright, but we must move on. “Jojo Rabbit” won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Little Women took home the prestigious trophy for Best Costume Design and for Best Makeup and Hair, “Bombshell” also received an Oscar.

In the documentary categories, “American Factory” won for best Feature, while “Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” won for Best Documentary Short.

And finally, the great Elton John scored an Oscar for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” in Rocketman, which also won a Golden Globe earlier this year.

The song was written and composed by Elton himself, along with his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, who has worked on many of Elton’s biggest hits through the decades, including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Candle in the Wind,” and “Rocket Man.”

Elton even took to the Oscar stage to perform “Love Me Again.”

This is Elton’s second ever Oscar following his win in 1995 for Lion King track “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?”



Well we certainly could feel the love in the room last night as the many deserving actors, actresses, directors and creatives left with a shiny new piece of hardware.



Winners and nominees alike can sure walk away with something to be so proud of. But right now I wanna know all your thoughts on the winners from last night’s Oscars… Were you surprised by any of the winners, or did you think any films were snubbed?



I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr., thanks for tuning in, and I’ll see you next time!





