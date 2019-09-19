Yemen Attacks Saudis Again, Saudis Bombed Syria & Israel Rocket False Alarm Exposes Network Of Lies

Streamed live on Sep 19, 2019

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



* * *



Satirical ‘Onion’ Headline About Saudi Oil Now Just A Regular News Report

https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/09/...



Trump says he has 'many options' on Iran

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/18/t...



Trump Mocks Sen. Graham’s Calls for War, Asks How Iraq Worked Out

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/18/t...



Yemeni missile strike kills dozens of Saudi mercenaries in kingdom’s Asir

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/0...



Saudis, Israel attacked pro-Iran militias on Syria-Iraq border - report

https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Sau...

https://southfront.org/saudi-arabia-d...

https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/stat...

https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/stat...



Analysis Israel Election Results: Deliberate Security Escalation Could Torpedo Political Negotiations

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/e...



Israel Election 2019: Israel Was Preparing to Delay Election Due to Possible Gaza War

https://www.haaretz.com/amp/israel-ne...

https://twitter.com/NatashaRoth01/sta...

Israel is shutting Palestinians inside the West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/mortar-...



Iron Dome activated near Gaza border in false alarm

https://www.timesofisrael.com/iron-do...

https://twitter.com/ignis_fatum/statu...

https://twitter.com/Ameera_Ahmed00/st...



Preparations For War? U.S. Deploys Advanced Electronic Warfare Aircraft In Middle East

https://southfront.org/u-s-deploys-ad...

https://twitter.com/GDarkconrad/statu...



A month of carnage: Afghanistan now world's most-deadly conflict with 74 killed daily

https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/new...



U.S. drone strike kills 30 pine nut farm workers in Afghanistan

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-af...



This map shows how the US is fighting terrorism in 76 countries around the world

https://www.businessinsider.com/heres...



Here's How Many People Have Died In The Wars In Afghanistan And Iraq

https://taskandpurpose.com/afghanista...



