#KylieJenner #TravisScott #KylieCosmetics

Kylie Jenner Addresses CHEATING In New YouTube Video!

Clevver News
4.65M
760 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#KylieJenner #TravisScott #KylieCosmetics

Kylie Jenner is sharing her thoughts on “cheaters” when it comes to relationships while perhaps opening up about those Travis Scott cheating rumors.

What’s up everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures. Alright let's jump into this tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!

OK you guys, so if you’re a Kylie Jenner fan you know the LONG history with her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to