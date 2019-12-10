Lateral body extension with a ball and bounces [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Exercise: sit on the ground with your legs extended and the ball in your hands. Bounce the ball once to the right, between your legs and to the left. “Dive” diagonally back to the right side, while your right leg stays extended on the floor and your left leg is raised in the air. Repeat on the other side.

Key points:
• Foot of lying leg to touch ground throughout
• Hip of lying leg to be kept extended
• Raised leg to be elevated as high as possible
• Arms to be stretched as far beyond head as possible in “dive” position
• Torso to be kept extended in “dive” position

Repetitions: Five per side.

