Behind the Gates with Mark Meadows | Ep. 31

Published on Jun 12, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ted Cruz and Michael Knowles sit down with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for his first public interview since his appointment to the position. In this extended conversation, Mr. Meadows pulls back the curtain and gives listeners a glimpse into the inner workings of the West Wing in the age of Trump. He breaks down what the administration is doing to combat leakers, enforce the rule of law, defeat social media censorship, and more.



