Published on Jul 25, 2019

A museum of late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel-Nasser opened Tuesday in Cairo on the 67th anniversary of Egypt's July 23 Revolution.

It tells the life and political accomplishments of Nasser through various exhibitions.

It displays 170 rare photos of Nasser and newspapers marking the important events during his presidency.

Nasser was the 2nd president of Egypt who served from 1956 until his death in 1970.

He led the July 23 Revolution in 1952 that abolished monarchy and established a republic.