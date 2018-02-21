The Truth about Eastern Ghouta and UN cease fire

Published on Feb 21, 2018

↓↓↓[[[All Links Below]]] ↓ ↓ ↓ Join the community http://tyrannyunmasked.us AND http://www.con-tru.com/



Subscribe to our censorship free channels before its too late!: https://www.minds.com/register;referr...

https://steemit.com/@tyrannyunmasked



Help this operation by becoming a Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?ty=h&u=3... or through Paypal https://www.paypal.me/TyrannyUnmasked



Bitcoin: 15dZuhXmXQnAcd3AdyZJ6BKf9jFzUueoZ9

Litecoin: LLJ5WAB2xVTJhB2uwXeMuicT3DRWRduKUS



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyranny-Unma...



Twitter - https://twitter.com/TyrannyUnmasked



1. UN demands halt of 'monstrous campaign' in Syrian town: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/02...



2. Syria’s civil war has been raging for 7 years. What’s behind it?: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/mideast/...



3. Syria war: UN plea to end 'hell on earth' Eastern Ghouta crisis: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-...



4. British Journalist in Damascus sends a message to Jaish al-Islam: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBf8I...



5. The drums of war banging in East Ghouta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEHlT...



6. Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQ...



7. Syrian Ambassador Exposes the UN ( Dr. Bashar Al-Jaafari ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na6R4...