#BlueIvy #Beyonce #JayZ

Blue Ivy Makes EMPOWERING Statement!

Clevver News
4.67M
2,359 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#BlueIvy #Beyonce #JayZ

We may have to wait our turn in line to pay a visit to Dr. Blue Ivy Carter after she delivered the most adorable PSA about the importance of washing your hands, so prepare to be amazed at the power of a little soap and water…

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and Web M.D. walked so that Blue Ivy Carter could run, as seen by her powerful PSA.

According to the doctor’s orders AKA Beyonce’s beloved offspring, WASH YOUR HANDS PEOPLE, or you’re about to have yourself a face-to-face scolding from the man upstairs.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to