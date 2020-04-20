Blue Ivy Makes EMPOWERING Statement!

Published on Apr 20, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#BlueIvy #Beyonce #JayZ



We may have to wait our turn in line to pay a visit to Dr. Blue Ivy Carter after she delivered the most adorable PSA about the importance of washing your hands, so prepare to be amazed at the power of a little soap and water…



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News, and Web M.D. walked so that Blue Ivy Carter could run, as seen by her powerful PSA.



According to the doctor’s orders AKA Beyonce’s beloved offspring, WASH YOUR HANDS PEOPLE, or you’re about to have yourself a face-to-face scolding from the man upstairs.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr