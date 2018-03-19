Meryl Davis & Charlie White figure skating to Billie Jean | Music Monday

Meryl Davis & Charlie White showed a very touching ice dancing performance to a cover version of Michael Jackson's "Billy Jean" by David Cook. This two US figure skaters claimed the silver medal with their performance at the Olympic Winter Games 2010 in Vancouver

What was your favourite Olympic performance to music? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

