Meryl Davis & Charlie White figure skating to Billie Jean | Music Monday

Published on Mar 19, 2018

Meryl Davis & Charlie White showed a very touching ice dancing performance to a cover version of Michael Jackson's "Billy Jean" by David Cook. This two US figure skaters claimed the silver medal with their performance at the Olympic Winter Games 2010 in Vancouver



