Published on Mar 2, 2020

Linxia to Xunhua expressway located near the border of Gansu and Qinghai province:

http://www.sohu.com/a/337847723_711630

There are 2 spectacular beam bridges in this expressway named Wolonggou #2 Bridge 卧龙沟2号特大桥 and Wolonggou #3 Bridge 卧龙沟3号特大桥:

http://www.ghatg.com/single/10799/132...

each bridge has 3*140m span,Wolonggou #2 bridge 162m pier,guess about 177m high;Wolonggou #3 Bridge 155m pier,about 170m high.

Wolonggou #4 Bridge just west of these 2 bridges has 106m pier,about 115m high.