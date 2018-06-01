2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - OFFICIAL TV Opening

Published on Jun 1, 2018

It's the clip you've all been asking about and here it is...the official TV Opening for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™!

Set to a score composed by Hans Zimmer, this is a title sequence inspired by the wonderful designs of the Imperial Eggs by Peter Carl Faberge, which represented the perfect combination of creativity and craftsmanship, with a secret inside.

We have interpreted the beauty of the Imperial Eggs into a richly detailed and jewelled football, each panel has its own identity and elements that represent the richness of Russian culture.

At the heart of each of these panel sits a jewel, which houses archive of each nation who has won the FIFA World Cup™ - Brazil, Uruguay, England, Italy, Argentina, France, Spain and Germany.

