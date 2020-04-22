USA vs ITA - Women's Water Polo Final | Rio 2016 Replays

Loading...
Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/WomensWaterPoloFinalRi...Relive the full Women's Water Polo Final from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! The United States faced Italy in a thrilling battle. Who would take the Gold medal in the end? Enjoy watching and find out here!Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
