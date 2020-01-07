Ariana Grande SUED For A 2nd Time!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



People say that celebrities have it easy… and don’t get me wrong - for the most part, they do! But celebrities also have to deal with ridiculous stuff, like getting sued over a picture of themself!



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and unfortunately, that’s what’s happening again with Ariana Grande.



Ari just finished her Sweetener World Tour, which lasted basically all of 2019. In total she performed around 101 shows. All across the globe she stunned fans with her performances, while also teaching people how to spell the word “Sweetener”. Truly doing the Lord’s work.



But that ain’t enough for some people.



Ariana once said, “Whoever said money can't solve your problems // Must not have had enough money to solve 'em”.



But now it looks like she MIGHT have to dish out some more money to a man who makes a living off of ambushing celebrities with his camera.



And this isn’t the first time Ari has been caught in this position.



A paparazzi by the name of Robert Barbera is suing Ariana after she posted a photo that he apparently took to her Instagram story.



He says that she is stealing HIS work. The work he is referring to is a photo of Ariana Grande wearing a white sweatshirt with her album cover on it and a cup of Starbs in hand! She’s leaving a building with one of her friends while wearing her own Sweetener merch.



He posted it to his instagram feed back in December with his logo “pap culture” and the caption “NEED COFFEE”.



He even tagged Ariana in the comment AND in the actual photo. Well, Ari shared his photo on her Instagram stories.

And most people should be so lucky to have Ariana repost them.



But Robert was NOT feeling Ari’s love. He said in his official court statement that Ariana “ran the Photograph on their Instagram Story on their Instagram Page to promote their brand and clothing”.



On her story, Ariana shared the photo and wrote “My Merch Is So Cute and Comfy, Swipe Up To Get Da Look”



Robert went on in the statement to say “Defendants (Ariana) did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff (Robert) for its Instagram Page, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Instagram Page.”



I don’t know about you, but to me it seems like if you tag someone in your insta pic, that counts as permission AND consent to publish the pic to their own Insta. But that’s just my opinion!



Like, you don’t see Kris Jenner suing Ariana for posting this photo of her on her instagram story



The same thing has happened to plenty of other famous models and actors in the past couple years.



Last year, Bella Hadid shared a series of photos that paparazzi took of her.



The photo agency sent her cease and desist letters to take the photos down, which Bella apparently ignored.



Well, she was slapped with a huge lawsuit of 150,000 dollars per picture.



The same thing happened to Liam Hemsworth when a paparazzi took photos of him while he was filming for his movie “Isn’t It Romantic” with Rebel Wilson.



He shared one of the photos of him working, on set, and was also sued for $150,000.



Emily Ratajkowski is another star who was hit with a lawsuit last year for sharing a photo of herself walking down the street.



But the case with Ariana is a little different. That’s because the paparazzi is asking for even more than the typical $150,000 dollars.



According to the Blast, “the photographer is asking the court to order Grande to pay him all “profits, income, receipts, or other benefits derived by Defendant as a result of its unlawful conduct” along with punitive damages.”



He also said she has not, quote, “learned her lesson”.



Which sounds just as condescending as it looks on official legal paper.



He says that she ‘hasn’t learned her lesson’ from the LAST time that he sued her in July 2019.



In late June, he shared more photos of Ariana, taken on two different days.



Well Ariana went ahead and shared one of these photos as well. And of course, he was quick to come collect his coin.



They settled out of court for 50,000 dollars.



And now he is suing her again.



He says Ariana has “a history of using Plaintiff photographs without permission. In 2019, Barbara sued Defendants for using other photographs on their Instagram Page without permission.”



But I’m curious to What do you guys think? Should Ariana fight this in court? Or just pay the price? What do you think a good solution would be? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.



And then click that subscribe button if you’re not already part of the Clevver fam! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later.



Robert Barbera (@papculture) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papculture/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad