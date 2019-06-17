Lloyd's double puts USA through to Round of 16 | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 17, 2019

Carli Lloyd bagged two more World Cup goals as USA eased past Chile with a 3-0 victory in Paris to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, in Nice, Sweden also sealed their place in the knockouts with a 5-1 victory over Thailand - but it was perhaps the Thais who stole everyone's hearts on yet another incredible day at the FIFA Women's World Cup.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



