Published on Sep 4, 2018

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager teamed up to play a match against tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe. Watch the match highlights in this 360 video from the brand new Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

John and Patrick McEnroe Play Tennis With TODAY Anchors in 360 | TODAY