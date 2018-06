Published on Jun 7, 2018

While Laszlo Kiss’s incredible hat-trick against El Salvador at Spain 1982 is amazing enough thanks to the fact it took just seven minutes – a record – he is also the only substitute to hit a treble, too!



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom