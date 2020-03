Published on Mar 2, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#zendaya #hunterschafer #euphoria



The first season of HBO’s Euphoria came to an end last year, but if you’re still not fully over the finale episode and it’s a painful cliffhanger, you’re definitely not alone because Hunter Schafer is right there with you, and she’s not shying away from spilling all her thoughts.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub