Justin Bieber Was UNSURE About Proposing To Hailey Baldwin!

Published on Jan 28, 2020

Justin Bieber may now say that Hailey Bieber is his one true love, but he didn’t always feel that way as he opened up to Ellen about having doubts when it came time to fully committing to a lifetime with her.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News, and you could say Justin Bieber had a slight case of the ‘cold feet’ pre-marriage to his now-wife Hailey.



He stopped by the Ellen Show Monday to talk openly and honestly about his struggles over the past couple of years, including musically, mentally and even when it came time to make a decision that would affect the rest of his life…



...and yes, we’re talkin’ marriage.



But seriously, what better person to get all the dirt out of anyone celeb than Ellen Degeneres?



As the two began talking about Hailey, Justin admitted that before he got down on one knee he was extremely nervous.



He said QUOTE, “I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes. So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but I think I was more nervous about, ‘Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?’”



Justin went on to add QUOTE, “That’s a serious commitment when you say you’re going to love someone for better, for worse, and be faithful. That’s huge. So I think that’s really what I was battling with.”



By now, it’s no mystery which decision he chose as he revealed that this is what he’s always wanted.



Justin proposed to Hailey in 2018 and the couple got married at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged.



They held a much bigger reception alongside friends and family in September of 2019 in a stunning South Carolina ceremony.



And can we just take a sec to appreciate this adorable photo of Justin and Hailey the first time they met when he was literally an infant.



He obviously had no idea he would end up with her at that age, but we all know that the world works in mysterious ways...



But speaking of his personal life, marriage wasn’t all Justin went into detail about…



The two then got to talking about his new music he’s about to release when she asked what exactly his song “Yummy” was about, and I’m sure you can just guess where this is headed…



Then again, Justin IS married, which he further confirmed just before taking a sip of water and saying, “Is it getting hot in here?!”



Pretty sure the audience all collectively agreed that it WAS in fact getting real hot.



But speaking of new music, Ellen also asked about his big return to music, which he promised fans when he joined Ariana Grande onstage during her 2019 Coachella set.



In the first trailer of the Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries released just yesterday, Justin even revealed that it was because of that Coachella appearance that he decided he was going to get back into the studio.



He said QUOTE, “I think I'd been so afraid for some reason. I think we all, as humans, get caught up in this place of fear. You know, just whatever we're dealing with, we're all dealing with fear in some degree. And in that place in my life, I was just battling a lot of stuff internally."

He admitted he was afraid of what people would think and would constantly ask himself ‘Can I do this again’?

Thankfully Justin came through when he said he’d be releasing new music soon, and, like, next month soon.

He casually dropped the release date of his new album titled Changes, so this Valentine’s Day, there’s about to be “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Sorry, couldn’t help myself.



But in all seriousness, Changes is set to drop on February 14th, which is less than a month away.



Justin also took to Instagram last night to reveal the album artwork and tour dates, which will feature appearances by Kehlani and Jaden Smith.



AND he also released a new song called “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, which is now available for download when you preorder the album.



His Changes tour kicks off in May, so don’t forget to check in on presale dates which begin this Thursday and go through Thursday February 13th.

