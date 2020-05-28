#mykastauffer #huxley #youtube

YouTuber Myka Stauffer Admits to 'RE-HOMING' Adopted Son From China

Published on May 28, 2020

YouTuber, Myka Stauffer revealed that she and her husband James re-homed their autistic adopted son from China with a new family after making content with him on their social media channels for years.
But in recent months, Huxley had gone missing from their social media posts, causing fans to wonder what happened. Myka and James finally opened up to their fans about the hard decision they had to make to rehome Huxley in their most recent YouTube video.


