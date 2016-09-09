"September 11 The New Pearl Harbor" - A summary (by Massimo Mazzucco)

Published on Sep 9, 2016

"September 11 The New Pearl Harbor - A summary" is a 40-min. presentation of the documentary by the same title, which is 5 hours long. The original film contains the entire history of the debate on 9/11, seen from both sides of the aisle -- the 9/11 Truth Movement and the "Debunkers" worldwide. This summary is intended only as an introduction to the complete film, and not as a stand-alone piece on 9/11. You can see the entire film here: http://www.luogocomune.net/site/modul... - or you can order the 3-DVD set here: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F12IRSO. One way or another, please circulate this material. Thanks. Massimo Mazzucco.