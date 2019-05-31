How China stops Overseas Students Integrating

Loading...
Working...
While many really want to, few mainland Chinese students studying overseas ever really manage to integrate or accept the local cultures, here's why...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...Discount code: STAYAWESOMEFor Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaLiving with censored internet SUCKS!https://youtu.be/6lM_vvmTB_4For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEC-milk got Spat on live on Chinese TVhttps://youtu.be/exIV7Z6jaZAFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaWhy China NEEDS and ENEMY to Survivehttps://youtu.be/jg2fUGBQDMQSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
Loading playlists...