ENROLL TODAY! The Moral Life in Christ HD

Catholic Online
Published on Feb 11, 2020

Enroll for FREE

In this series, we’ll learn that the choices you make shape who you become: they determine your character. And they factor into your eternal destiny. We’ll study what it means to live an authentic moral life. We’ll take a look at the virtues, and what it means to live a truly virtuous life. We’ll examine why morality and the virtues are important and why living a virtuous life is itself the life of excellence. And we'll take a look at some moral questions, including some of the many moral issues found in culture today.

Follow along with in-depth lesson plans, study guides and discussions. Pursuing what is truly good through your free choices, helps to unite you to the Perfect Good who is God.

