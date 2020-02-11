ENROLL TODAY! The Moral Life in Christ HD

Published on Feb 11, 2020

In this series, we’ll learn that the choices you make shape who you become: they determine your character. And they factor into your eternal destiny. We’ll study what it means to live an authentic moral life. We’ll take a look at the virtues, and what it means to live a truly virtuous life. We’ll examine why morality and the virtues are important and why living a virtuous life is itself the life of excellence. And we'll take a look at some moral questions, including some of the many moral issues found in culture today.



Follow along with in-depth lesson plans, study guides and discussions. Pursuing what is truly good through your free choices, helps to unite you to the Perfect Good who is God.