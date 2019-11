Published on Nov 24, 2019

Egypt announced on Saturday the discovery of animal mummies and statues inside a cache at Saqqara necropolis in Giza.

Mummified lion cubs, cats and crocodiles in 25 wooden boxes decorated with hieroglyphic texts were unearthed.

Archeologists said the discovery included the largest stone scarab in the world.

75 cat goddess Bastet statues, 57 bronze statuettes of god Osiris and a falcon-like statue of god Horus were also found.